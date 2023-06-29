Fireworks may be fun, but know the dangers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fourth of July is one of the most popular holidays in the United States, but because of fireworks, it’s also one of the most dangerous.

Fireworks are flying off the shelves at the TNT Fireworks Stand on Vernon Avenue in Kinston.

Staff members say most customers know the dangers involved, but still buy them to keep family traditions.

TNT vendor and father of three, Cody Thompson, says they are a regular part of his family celebration, but they do it the right way.

“I do let them play with them but I’m out there with them, I light them we run away, we play around with it. You just gotta be safe because they are dangerous, but they are fun at the same time you just gotta know what you’re doing, don’t be irresponsible, just treat them with respect” says Thompson.

Lt. Banks Nimmo with the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue says most people don’t know the smallest fireworks can reach temperatures up to 12 hundred degrees.

He says accidents caused by fireworks can be devastating.

“You could lose your life, you could lose your limbs, damage to your body...Illegal fireworks come with a minimum 500 dollar fine and a maximum jail time of 6 months, depending on the damage caused to a property or person” says Nimmo.

Nimmo says also to make sure to keep children and pets away from fireworks and that they are properly disposed of in a bucket of sand or water.

Thompson has a message for all his customers and those that plan to buy fireworks this weekend.

“Don’t stand there and try to be crazy and have fun with them, don’t shoot them at each other. Don’t hold them and be young and dumb like we used to be you know what I’m saying, just have fun with them, but be safe, be responsible and everything will be just fine” says Thompson.

Lt. Nimmo encourages everyone to leave the fireworks at home and attend a professional fireworks show in their city.

First responders say if someone suffers a serious burn, run it under cool water and call 9-1-1 immediately.

