Firefighters respond to Pitt County mobile home fire
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a mobile home this morning in Pitt County.
Multiple fire departments were called to David Drive, off Highway 43 south, around 9:30 a.m.
There’s no word if anyone was at home at the time, or if anyone was injured.
Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.