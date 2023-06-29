Advertise With Us
Firefighters respond to Pitt County mobile home fire

The fire was called in around 9:30 a.m.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire at a mobile home this morning in Pitt County.

Multiple fire departments were called to David Drive, off Highway 43 south, around 9:30 a.m.

There’s no word if anyone was at home at the time, or if anyone was injured.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

