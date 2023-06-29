Advertise With Us
Father buys son first lottery ticket for graduation, hits $50,000 jackpot

An 18-year-old is celebrating his recent high school graduation with some bonus lottery money.
An 18-year-old is celebrating his recent high school graduation with some bonus lottery money.(mphillips007 via Canva)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A high school graduate in Washington state is getting a little extra financial help thanks to the lottery.

Lance Wall, 18, won $50,000 while playing his first lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to Washington’s Lottery, Wall just graduated, and his dad bought him a Six Figures Scratch ticket as a gift for the occasion.

After scratching the ticket to see if they were a winner, the father-son duo said they saw the $50,000 jackpot.

Lottery officials said the high school grad had a 1-in-913,000 chance of winning.

Wall shared that he is currently enjoying his summer vacation but has plans to use the bonus money to help with his future in becoming an artist.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

