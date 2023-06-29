ENC cities and towns plan for July 4th fireworks, here’s where you can watch

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Fourth of July and Fireworks have become as synonymous as summertime and baseball, or mom and apple pie.

This Fourth of July cities, towns, and organizations across Eastern North Carolina have planned fireworks displays for the public to enjoy.

Here are just a few of the firework display options available for families:

Fireworks Displays on Saturday, July 1st:

Pikeville - The Greater Pikeville Improvement Committee will host an Independence Day celebration on Saturday evening, July 1, in Dees Memorial Park. The celebration will include food trucks and merchandise vendors, as well as a kids’ zone hosted by the YMCA. The fireworks display starts at 9 p.m.

Fireworks Displays on Monday, July 3rd:

Kinston - Fireworks Extravaganza will be held at Grainger Stadium at the conclusion of the Wood Ducks baseball game.

Western Carteret - Events kick off at 5 p.m., with live entertainment by Will & Tony at Mac Daddy’s and a variety of food trucks selling delicious food and drinks. At 7:30 p.m., the National Anthem will be played, and the U.S. Marine Corps will conduct a military flyover. The National Anthem will once again be held at 8:55 p.m. leading up to the grand fireworks celebration at 9 p.m.

Swansboro - This year’s Independence Day Celebration will be held on July 3 in downtown Swansboro. Music by the TAMS will be held from 6-10 pm at the Pavilion. There will be several food/snack vendors and we encourage patrons to visit the downtown restaurants.

Rocky Mount - The city of Rocky Mount’s annual Independence Day celebration is Monday, July 3, at the Rocky Mount Sports Complex from 6 to 9 p.m. This year’s line-up has lots of free family-friendly activities, including live music, inflatable play areas, a climbing wall, a trampoline, basketball hoops, a video game truck, face painting, carriage rides, and more. There also will be food vendors. The fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

Fireworks Displays on Tuesday, July 4th:

Greenville - Enjoy an Independence Day Celebration at the Greenville Town Common with food, live music, and an amazing state-of-the-art fireworks display once the sun goes down.

Washington - Washington is hosting the Concert in the Park to celebrate our Independence in Washington, NC otherwise known as the “Original Washington” for a fun, family-friendly Concert in the Park. Fireworks start at 9 pm

Atlantic Beach - Enjoy live music by Robert McDuffy from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Circle on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Afterward, fireworks will begin promptly at 9 p.m. The fireworks are set off from the beachfront and can be seen throughout Town.

New Bern - Fun for the entire family happens at Lawson Creek Park. There will be face painting, a photo booth, inflatables, games, music, food trucks & more. The Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Morehead City - The Main Event Band will perform from 7-10 p.m. in Jaycee Park at 807 Shepard St. At 9 p.m., the music will fade and the sky will explode with the Morehead City fireworks display.

Havelock - The Havelock Freedom Festival will feature the 2nd MAW Band, food vendors, games, contests, and a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Onslow County - Come to Onslow Pines Park for the 39th annual Freedom Festival on July 4th, 2023 from 3 pm. to 9 pm. Enjoy an evening of live music and fireworks along with some great food from some of the best local food truck vendors. Fireworks at 9 pm

Camp Lejeune - RESTRICTED ACCESS - Enjoy an evening of music, food, and fireworks. Headlining this year’s event is national recording artist, Lauren Alaina with special guests Plain White T’s. This event is free and open to DoD Cardholders and their guests only. The fireworks display is at 8:45

Tarboro - The Tarboro 4th of July celebration will be held at Braswell Park located at 1501 Western Blvd. from 6-9 p.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the sounds of live music, dancing, food trucks, vendors, kids rides, and bouncers. Fireworks will start at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Belhaven - Belhaven’s 4th of July Celebration is like a scene from a Norman Rockwell painting. Come see for yourself as this small town on the Intracoastal Waterway celebrates in big fashion in its 81st Annual 4th of July Celebration. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Castalia - Castalia’s annual Main Street 4th of July celebration for 2023 will be a day packed with fun including a “cruise in” from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., a parade at 1 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Zebulon - Mudcats for America pays tribute to America with baseball and fireworks. Those not attending the game can see the fireworks along Hwy 39 and US264 alternate in areas not marked as “no parking” by Zebulon police. Fireworks start immediately after the game.

Wilson - July 4th Celebration with fun for the family. The gates open at 5pm with the evening concluding with fireworks at 9 p.m.

