ECU Health hot car safety event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As temperatures rise, it’s important to remember how quickly your car can heat up. ECU Health’s hot car safety event is doing just that.

“They heat up a lot and that could be bad for people... really bad,” says Adriana, one 4th grader who attended the event with her parents.

Getting sunburnt as temperatures rise isn’t the only thing to worry about this summer, as the National Safety Council says 8 kids have died already in the US this year after they were left in hot cars.

NC Safe Kids Director, Allan Buchanan says, “Most people run into a convenience store to pick up or to the post office to drop a letter, get a stamp, run into the bank but unfortunately due to our busy lives, we always get caught up so that quick minute can turn into 20, 50, 30 minutes.”

Though none of those deaths have been in North Carolina, ECU Health Medical Center, and partners are doing their part to ensure the safety of kids in cars during warmer temps.

Adriana told WITN, “I know that you shouldn’t really stay in a car for a long time, I learned that today.”

The event provided useful information and visuals like cooking smores on the dashboard of a hot car... “It’s like I don’t even need an oven, I just need a car,” Adriana says.

ECU Health officials to stressed the importance of just how hot a car can get.

ECU Health Safe Kids Pitt County Coordinator, Ellen Walston says, “On a 70-degree day, a car can heat 20 degrees in 10 minutes and today is over 90 so we know how quickly a car can heat.”

Walston and the event also showed people updated ways to stay alert and reminded. Walston says, “The car that we are cooking the smores today actually has a feature of a reminder and alert to check the backseat.”

Even if you’re car doesn’t... Walston says there are still practical ways to ensure you’re not leaving anyone behind in a hot car. “It’s also important to put something tangible in your backseat that you need to get out; your pocketbook, your cellphone, a briefcase, a lunch bag.”

Officials say you should call 911 first if you see a child or pet inside a hot car. However, Walston also says they encourage people to act accordingly if it’s an emergency as you will be protected if you break a window.

There have not been any deaths or significant injuries in Pitt County since 2017 when a mom left her toddler in a hot car while running into the Greenville Ulta Beauty, however, police were able to get the toddler out with minimal injuries.

