ECU Health hosting hot car safety event today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Health organizations across the east have partnered to help educate parents and caregivers about preventative tips to avoid heat strokes, heat-related injuries, and, deaths by never leaving a child alone in a car.

ECU Health will host a hot car safety event as the weather begins to heat up in our state.

Experts from organizations like the Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program at ECU Health Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department will demonstrate how quickly and how hot cars heat up in the summertime and the danger they pose to children.

On average, a child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle every 10 days.

In more than half of these deaths, the caregiver forgot the child was in the car.

The hot car safety event will take place at 11 A.M. in Kohl’s parking lot off 3501 Galleria Drive in Greenville.

