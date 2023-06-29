Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

ECU Health hosting hot car safety event today

(Pixaby/MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Health organizations across the east have partnered to help educate parents and caregivers about preventative tips to avoid heat strokes, heat-related injuries, and, deaths by never leaving a child alone in a car.

ECU Health will host a hot car safety event as the weather begins to heat up in our state.

Experts from organizations like the Eastern Carolina Injury Prevention Program at ECU Health Medical Center and the Pitt County Health Department will demonstrate how quickly and how hot cars heat up in the summertime and the danger they pose to children.

On average, a child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle every 10 days.

In more than half of these deaths, the caregiver forgot the child was in the car.

The hot car safety event will take place at 11 A.M. in Kohl’s parking lot off 3501 Galleria Drive in Greenville.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Goldsboro Police Car
Goldsboro woman injured in accidental shooting inside vehicle
Members of the military on deployment
Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline
Michael Clark Sr.
Martin County man convicted of 2020 sex offense
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Ban on gender-affirming care for transgender children heads to Gov. Cooper’s desk
“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones
Martin County man convicted of 2020 sex offense
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Smoke clearing out; Hotter air moving in