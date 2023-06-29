Advertise With Us
Down East Wood Ducks throw two hit shutout, speak about first half title and consistency

Down East 2, Carolina 0
Brayan Mendoza Down East Wood Ducks pitcher
Brayan Mendoza Down East Wood Ducks pitcher(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks saw three pitchers combine for a 2-hit shutout on Wednesday night as they beat the Carolina Mudcats 2-0 in Kinston.

Starter Brayan Mendoza went five shutout innings to get the win.

Wyatt Sparks threw two shutout innings in relief to get the hold.

Jacob Maton would close out the save with two scoreless innings.

The Wood Ducks are 3-1 in the second half after they won their first half title to clinch a playoff spot. They have sent a few players up to the next level already this season as well.

“It has been great. The kids are doing well. They are doing the little things and playing consistent, good baseball. It led into being the first half champions,” says Down East Wood Ducks Manager Carlos Maldonado, “They are happy, we’re happy. To be able to play in a postseason is always good. They are playing well and they get promoted and that’s the goal. Hopefully we keep doing that and send as many as possible to the next level.”

The Wood Ducks are home against Carolina with games Thursday to Monday night. They announced they have a fireworks display planned for postgame on Monday.

