Deputies say Carteret County man tried to solicit child online

Willy Korthals
Willy Korthals(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is accused of soliciting a child online.

Carteret County deputies say Willy Korthals was arrested after an undercover FBI investigation with support from their detectives.

The 29-year-old Bettie man was charged with soliciting a child by computer or other electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act.

Deputies say they seized evidence and equipment used in the crime.

Korthals is being held on a $250,000 bond and has a first court appearance tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

