Deputies say Carteret County man tried to solicit child online
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is accused of soliciting a child online.
Carteret County deputies say Willy Korthals was arrested after an undercover FBI investigation with support from their detectives.
The 29-year-old Bettie man was charged with soliciting a child by computer or other electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act.
Deputies say they seized evidence and equipment used in the crime.
Korthals is being held on a $250,000 bond and has a first court appearance tomorrow.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.