DEPUTIES: Man claims attack in Greenville led to chase to Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say a man who claims he was attacked in Greenville and chased to a company in Lenoir County led to deputies sweeping the business for an armed person.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and the Kinston Police Department say they responded in reference to a person covered in blood at the front of the Crown Corporation claiming he’d been assaulted just after midnight Thursday.

The victim told officers that he had been attacked by more than one person at the Red Roof Inn in Greenville and chased to the Crown Corporation right outside Kinston off Dobbs Farm Road, according to officials.

Investigators say the man told them, he believed one of his attackers may have followed him into the building with a gun. Shortly after being told this, officers got word of reports saying a person was inside the Crown Corporation with a gun.

According to officials, both Lenoir County deputies and Kinston officers secured the plant, but an armed person wasn’t found.

Employees and supervisors were told by law enforcement it was safe to work today.

As for the victim, WITN is told he was treated by Lenoir County EMS and a first responder took him to a family’s residence.

WITN checked with Greenville police if they were investigating this alleged attack and were told that it doesn’t appear that anything related to this was reported to their agency by the victim or law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.