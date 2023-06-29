Advertise With Us
Craven County women’s reentry home complete

My Sister's House
My Sister's House(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A reentry home created especially for women that we first reported on back in January is nearly complete in one part of the east.

My Sister’s House owned by “Tried By Fire” Inc. was built in downtown New Bern as a home for women recently released from prison that offers room and board as they work to find employment and a new place to live.

Tried by Fire says it is the only Women’s Reentry program to its knowledge East of Raleigh and North of Wilmington in the state.

The organization says between 20-25 percent of women released from prison do not have a safe place to live upon release.

The home has four bedrooms with two beds in each room and three full bathrooms.

And members of the organization say the best part – is that the house and all its appliances are completely paid for.

“We had an adopter room program last July and every room was adopted on because each space had its own price tag. In addition to that we’ve had a number of local businesses that have a donating all of the appliances in the house as well as the bedding and mattresses,” said Tried By Fire, inc.’s Deedra Durocher.

Tried By Fire says My Sister’s House is expected to be staffed by the end of the summer and hopes to begin accepting women sometime in September.

