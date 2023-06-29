Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Building for the Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More of the same until Sunday is expected across ENC. Highs near 90 each day with heat indices pretty close to the air temperature. A small breeze or a small chance of a shower may provide relief to some.

The difference between Saturday and Sunday will be noticeable. Highs won’t change much but as humidity increases, the heat index will shoot up. Saturday it’ll feel like the mid to upper 90s while Sunday through Tuesday will feel like 100-105°F. We’re hoping rain chances Monday and Tuesday could help out, but if you stay dry, expect to stay very hot. This heat isn’t anything out of the norm. We just have been so cool for the past two months that our bodies haven’t adjusted to summer just yet.

Any organized rain chances remain hard to pinpoint. We’ll have to watch Saturday night for a dying line of storms coming off the mountains and Piedmont. A passing low-pressure system to our north could provide a few more chances next week.

