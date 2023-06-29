Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Building for the Weekend

Highs in the mid-90s, Heat Index up to 105°F Starting Sunday
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More of the same until Sunday is expected across ENC. Highs near 90 each day with heat indices pretty close to the air temperature. A small breeze or a small chance of a shower may provide relief to some.

The difference between Saturday and Sunday will be noticeable. Highs won’t change much but as humidity increases, the heat index will shoot up. Saturday it’ll feel like the mid to upper 90s while Sunday through Tuesday will feel like 100-105°F. We’re hoping rain chances Monday and Tuesday could help out, but if you stay dry, expect to stay very hot. This heat isn’t anything out of the norm. We just have been so cool for the past two months that our bodies haven’t adjusted to summer just yet.

Any organized rain chances remain hard to pinpoint. We’ll have to watch Saturday night for a dying line of storms coming off the mountains and Piedmont. A passing low-pressure system to our north could provide a few more chances next week.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Bicyclist killed in Martin County crash with Jeep
Deputies have charged a 16-year-old in the shooting.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Pitt County shooting
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on U.S.17, between Vanceboro and Bridgeton.
Five injured in multiple motorcycle crash in Craven County
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Ban on gender-affirming care for transgender children heads to Gov. Cooper’s desk
“He was special:” Bicyclist killed in Robersonville crash remembered by loved ones
Martin County man convicted of 2020 sex offense
Teacher Housing Complex coming to Bertie County