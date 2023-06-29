Beaches in the East prepare for the holiday weekend

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week, beaches in Emerald Isle prepare for the upcoming holiday weekend.

The holiday weekend is just around the corner, which means beaches and businesses get ready for crowds. One employee at a local business, Emerson Lawrence, shares what she did to prep the store.

“All week and last week we’ve been stocking,” said Lawrence. “You don’t know how many shirts I have folded in the past week and a half. We will go from 210 customers in a night to 350 to 400 which is a very big difference especially since we are low-staffed like the rest of the country.”

During the holiday weekends, Emerald Isle is a popular spot. Joy Puzino, a resident of New Jersey, shares why she visits Eastern North Carolina.

“We come down to visit my sister every season,” said Puzino. “April for easter and summer July for my son’s birthday. In summer, we come here to the beach. We love to soak up the sun. My kids like to go in the ocean swim play and play with their sand toys.”

William Matthias, the interim chief of Emerald Isle fire department, says this is one of the busiest weekends and explains how lifeguards get ready for the holiday.

“We go through a pretty intensive training that goes from 60 to 70 hours,” said Matthias. “These guards that have been with us are season guards and have been with us for seasons, but we go through a preventative lifeguard and water watching.”

First responders work hard for visitors can enjoy the beach and relax.

“We like to do our Fourth of July celebration with fireworks and sparklers and miniature golf and swimming,” said Puzino.

If the beach is in your weekend plans, make sure to bring lots of water and stay hydrated. If you do not feel well or have any concerns over the holiday weekend, reach out to a lifeguard on duty and they can help you.

