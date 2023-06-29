Advertise With Us
Babysitter accused of showing kids how to snort drugs

According to a police affidavit, Deana Byrd is behind bars and facing several charges including neglect, drug possession and theft. (Source: WFIE)
By WFIE Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A babysitter in Indiana is accused of giving three children drugs, which left them hospitalized.

According to a police affidavit, 24-year-old Deana Byrd is behind bars and facing several charges including neglect, drug possession and theft.

The affidavit reports that when the mother came to the house in Evansville to pick up her kids, she found Byrd sitting on the front porch while the children were inside, unconscious.

Police said one of the children, who is 15 years old, told officers that Byrd was showing them “how to snort the pills.”

The child said after that, the last thing they remember was vomiting and falling unconscious on Byrd’s bed.

Police said they found items in the home that matched the 15-year-old’s story.

The three children were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Further details were not available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

