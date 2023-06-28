Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Veterans will receive full PACT Act benefits if they beat the Aug. 9 deadline

Members of the military on deployment
Members of the military on deployment(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The U-S Department of Veterans Affairs says August 9 is the official deadline for veterans who are eligible for PACT Act benefits – including veterans workers, and families exposed to toxic water at Camp Lejeune between the 1950-1980 – to notify the V-A of their Intent to File a claim.

Beating this deadline would qualify veterans and survivors for retroactive payments dating back to August of last year.

As of June 3rd, the department says veterans and their survivors have filed more than 625 thousand claims for toxic exposure-related benefits under the PACT Act since President Biden signed it into law on August 10, 2022.

“In order for us to process your claim we need military records and we need health records if you don’t have those you can still file a claim you can file what we call an intent to file and by filing that intent to file what you do is you preserve your place in line you preserve the earliest possible effective date and then you have a year to pull together that information,” said Department of Veteran affairs sponsor Joshua Jacobs

Jacobs added that veterans and survivors may continue to file PACT Act claims after August 9, 2023, but risk losing the earliest potential start date for benefits.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear play in a field in Eastern NC near Columbia
UPDATE: New video shows bears playing in Tyrrell County field
A woman was injured and two teenagers were trapped.
Elderly woman injured, teens trapped at Goose Creek State Park by fallen tree
Duke Energy customers with Tuesday morning power outages.
Power outages spike after storms cross Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning
Pitt County mother claims caregiver physically abused 4-year-old daughter.
Pitt County mother accuses caretaker of abusing 4-year-old toddler
Code Orange air quality alert
Code Orange Air Quality Alerts return Wednesday for Several Eastern Carolina Counties

Latest News

Lightning can be seen striking WITN's Grifton transmitter tower.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning strikes WITN Grifton transmitter tower
Lightning can be seen striking WITN's Grifton transmitter tower.
Ban on gender-affirming care for transgender children heads to Gov. Cooper’s desk
Lightning caught on camera striking WITN's Grifton transmitter tower.