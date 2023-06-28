U.S to spend $42-billion on internet access, rural communities react

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden is putting more than $42-billion toward federal broadband infrastructure and a portion of that money is headed to North Carolina.

In the heart of downtown Windsor, you’ll see a mural that says ‘Connect Bertie’.

It’s more than just a slogan and a common theme in the Eastern Carolina town that longtime residents like Michael Bond can get behind.

“It was kind of hard to get internet service from where I live,” Bond said. “And once you got the internet service, it was kind of slow.”

That soon will hopefully be a worry of the past thanks to federal funding to build high-speed internet infrastructure.

On Monday, President Biden announced a 42.4 billion dollar investment into nationwide broadband expansion, and 1.5 million dollars are going to North Carolina.

An investment that the president of Roanoke Cooperatives, Marshall Cherry, who provides broadband to Bertie County residents believes could change the way many folks live.

“Delivering fiber certainly is an expensive proposition, about $30,000 per mile,” Cherry said. “You need to make sure that we have enough people to actually absorb that cost over a period of time through subscriptions. If you can’t get that, then certainly there’s not a good turn on investment.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Information Technology, at least 1.1 million North Carolina households lack access to high-speed internet.

And most of them that are affected, live in rural areas.

“There’s a level of access for everyone and the citizens in Bertie County compared to their friends that live in Raleigh and Durham and areas like that. To be able to have internet access is very important on a daily basis,” Cherry said.

Monday’s announcement marked the launch of a three-week nationwide tour by President Biden to talk about his administration’s economic plan.

North Carolina is set to receive the fifth-highest amount of money compared to all other states, trailing just California, Missouri, Michigan, and Texas.

It’s still not clear exactly where in North Carolina the money will go.

