U.S. Marine Corps and Navy sampling water wells for PFAs in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Many made their way to the Cape Carteret Aquatic and Wellness Center Tuesday night, for a chance to help the United States Marine Corps and Navy identify potential PFAs in their drinking water.

“They sent us a letter in the mailbox, saying that they wanted to test the water,” said James Smallwood, Carteret County resident. “If they want to test it, I’m going to let them test it.”

Jimmy Trotle believes getting ahead of the curve is important.

“Agent Orange, they waited until everyone died and then started testing,” Trotle said. “It’s good to have it done now before it gets serious.”

Both branches of the military are currently sampling water wells for PFAs nationwide.

Officials say they have asked for permission from around 1,300 people who live within a one-mile radius of the Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, to test their wells. They say forever chemicals were recently found in the bases’ groundwater.

MCAS Cherry Point Environmental Affairs Officer Dale McFarland believes it’s concerning for the county, especially because Maysville has had water issues for years.

“This is going to be a problem across the entire country,” McFarland said. “Any place that used firefighting chemicals. It goes well beyond that, there’s also everyday products that it’s in.”

The open house gave residents like Brenda Futrell the assurance they needed, as she and others signed up to have their wells sampled.

“Been living on that land for 61 years, it’s right across from the base,” Futrell said. “I just wanted to know if there was something there that was harmful and not good for us.”

Officials say contractors will start sampling water wells Wednesday for those who’ve signed up.

People can choose not to have theirs sampled, however, both branches encourage residents to because the testing is paid for, if they do.

The branches also say they will each provide bottled water for people if their water results are above acceptable levels.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.