UC Irvine researchers develop hurricane model that focuses on economics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Every summer, the tropics wake up from their winter hibernation and begin the attempts to create some of the world’s most impactful storms, hurricanes. As global sea surface temperatures continue to rise, the frequency and intensity of the tropical systems is only set to increase over the next decade. And while many in the scientific community have invested countless hours into atmospheric modeling and storm surge modeling, the economic impact from hurricane has traditionally been a ‘wait and see’ approach. A team of scientists from the University of California Irvine has developed a hurricane model that remedies that issue.

Hurricane Earl (NOAA)

The model is an open-source program that is intended to aid communities prone to tropical systems better calculate just how much those storms will impact their citizens and their economies. The economic risk model is prototyped for the Philippines but is straightforwardly customizable to any part of the world where stakeholders want to understand the storm risks they face. The combination of climate change science and household vulnerability data, sourced from the World Bank, make this useful for islands in the Indo-Pacific, communities here in the Carolinas and all hurricane/typhoon prone areas in between.

“Connecting these data is useful for people-focused disaster preparedness and response. That means rapid assistance to needful households, so that families can meet basic needs, children can return to schools, and communities can build back better,” said Brian Walsh, an economist with the World Bank and an author on the new study. Climate change, sea level rise and coastal population increases are accelerating the need for such data modeling.

“There’s a pretty strong understanding that the strongest tropical cyclones should become more intense going into the future,” said Dr. Jane W. Baldwin, a professor in the UCI Department of Earth System Science and the lead author of the new paper in the American Meteorological Society journal Weather, Climate, and Society. “But there’s still a lot of disagreement about how you go from that understanding to estimates of risk on the ground that are usable and help people constrain their adaptation needs.”

