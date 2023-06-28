Advertise With Us
LENOIR DEPUTIES: Two arrested - charged with dealing fentanyl and cocaine

According to Lenoir County deputies, 22-year-olds Blonnie Minor and Kaches Cuttino, both of La...
According to Lenoir County deputies, 22-year-olds Blonnie Minor and Kaches Cuttino, both of La Grange, were arrested after deputies raided a home on Norbert Hill Rd in La Grange.(Lenoir County S.O.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were arrested in Lenoir County Monday and deputies say both are facing multiple drug charges.

According to Lenoir County deputies, 22-year-olds Kaches Cuttino and Blonnie Minor, both of La Grange, were arrested after deputies raided a home on Norbert Hill Rd in La Grange.

Deputies say that during the raid they seized cocaine, marijuana, and fentanyl as well as packaging materials.

Cuttino and Minor were both arrested and charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, three counts each of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Minor was also served with an order for arrest that was not related to the raid.

Cuttino and Minor were both placed in the Lenoir County Jail under secured bonds.

