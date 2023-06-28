Advertise With Us
Teen charged with attempted murder after Pitt County shooting

Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was critically injured and a teenager has been charged with trying to kill him.

Pitt County deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night on Railroad Street in Bell Arthur.

There they found 38-year-old Danny McLawhorn with a gunshot wound to his head. McLawhorn is in critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center.

Deputies said the shooting happened during “an escalating domestic dispute” involving multiple people. They have charged a 16-year-old boy with attempted murder and he is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville.

