Swimming advisory issued for Dare County swimming area

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State experts say a swimming spot in Dare County is unsafe to swim in due to an unhealthy bacteria count.

A swimming advisory has been issued to an area of Colington Harbour beach in Kill Devil Hills. This is based on tests the North Carolina Marine Fisheries took over a span of thirty days.

The state says when enterococci levels are high, people swimming or playing in the water have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illnesses or skin infections. according to the state.

The advisory is not a beach closing, nor does it affect the entire Colington Harbour area. The areas impacted within the 200-foot range of the warning signs.

Marine Fisheries says that testing will continue until bacteria levels lower, and then the swimming advisory will be lifted.

