State audit shows Martin Co. properties improperly reassessed to boost tax revenue

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A report from State Auditor Beth Wood shows hundreds of properties may have been reappraised just to increase property value.

The report released today shows 259 Martin County properties were reassessed outside their normal appraisal cycle, without good reason.

State law says the former tax assessor has to revaluate property at least every eight years.

If it’s outside that time frame, it has to be done for “allowable reasons.” There also has to be documentation explaining why.

The State Auditor’s office looked into all properties that were sold from January 2018 through February 2022 and reappraised after being sold, resulting in a change in tax value.

There were 488. Of those, they could not find any documents to support 259.

The tax liability increased for 237 properties and decreased for 22.

Martin County commissioners responded to the audit, saying they will review those properties.

If they find any changes in valuation that aren’t justified, they will recommend a refund.

WITN has reached out to the Martin County Manager’s office to learn why the former tax assessor listed in the audit isn’t with the county anymore.

This story will be updated once we hear back.

