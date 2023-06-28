Poor air quality is back, only this time with more heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Poor air quality and code orange alerts are back in some Eastern Carolina counties thanks to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

Only this time, with more heat. Counties like Pitt, Bertie, and Lenoir are in a code orange and other areas of ENC are under a code yellow.

Wednesday was a usual day in the park for Brandy Hebden and her boys but with high temperatures and Canadian smoke from wildfires putting some ENC counties to be under a code orange air quality alert, parents like Hebden are taking precautions.

Hebden says, “We are out here today at the park, trying to have fun in the sun but it is pretty hot. We would definitely want to be careful with that. We limit outside time during peak hours, lots of water, and sunscreen.”

This is exactly what ECU Health Respiratory Manager, Bailey Edwards says is best, especially if you have health complications.

“With the fires and the heat, just the index itself, it’s just best probably to stay inside or just monitor it if you have to go outside. If you have conditions like lung conditions, asthma, COPD, or anything like that then definitely wear a mask,” Edwards told WITN.

Down the road in Craven County, CarolinaEast EMS Director, Stanley Koontz says they’re feeling the impact, too. “We’ve seen a lot more patients due to that. Smoke is very irritating.”

For those required to be outside for work, Koontz says there are still things you can do to take care of yourself.

“You can try your best to stay out of the direct sunlight and heat. It’s best to take more breaks and if you’re somewhere where you have very poor air quality or are working near machinery or traffic, then try to distance yourself if you can. If you’re in an industrial setting, sometimes they have specialized filters and masks that may help.”

The NCDHHS also says it’s important to drink plenty of water and to reduce normal activities to help stay healthy.

Code orange conditions mean problems for people with respiratory conditions, those who are elderly or very young. The code yellow conditions can still create problems for people with serious respiratory conditions or highly sensitive lungs.

