One resident severely burned, six displaced in Greenville duplex fire

Greenville Fire/Rescue.
Greenville Fire/Rescue.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One person was severely burned in a fire Tuesday night at a Greenville duplex that displaced a dozen people.

Greenville Fire/Rescue said the cause of the fire on Chestnut Street is under investigation.

Around 9:15 p.m., firefighters saw smoke coming out of the second floor of the building and it took them about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The victim was taken to ECU Health Medical Center with severe burns while another resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Six residents of the complex were displaced because of the fire and the fire department says those people are being helped by the American Red Cross.

