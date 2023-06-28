Officials say to use caution during hot summer months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - With temperatures now reaching into the 90s in Eastern North Carolina, public health officials are warning people to use care through the hot summer days.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services are people to take precautions to protect themselves, their children, and their pets from heat-related illness as temperatures across the state rise and remain high throughout the summer.

According to health officials, prolonged exposure to heat can lead to dehydration, overheating, heat illness, and even death.

To minimize the risks from hot temperatures, officials say that you should increase your fluid intake, reduce your normal activity levels, and never leave pets or children in a car - even for a few minutes.

Officials say that temperatures inside a car can reach deadly levels very quickly and that an average of 35 children under 15 die from heatstroke each year after being left in a car.

If you are spending extended time outside, officials say you should take frequent breaks in a cool shady, or air-conditioned area. Check on your co-workers if you are working outside or in an area with no air conditioner.

You can also speak with your physician about how to stay safe if you take medicines that make you more vulnerable to heat such as tranquilizers or drugs for high blood pressure, migraines, allergies, muscle spasms, and mental illness.

Officials also say that people should stay aware of signs of heat-related illness.

Symptoms include muscle cramps, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, fainting, headaches, nausea and vomiting.

Children, adults 65 and older, those without access to air conditioning, outdoor workers, and those with chronic health conditions are most vulnerable.

Health officials say if you or someone you know experiences heat-related illness, move to a cool place, drink water, place cold clothes on your body, and seek medical attention.

