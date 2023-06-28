Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Off-duty Lenoir Co. deputy helps man find stolen vehicle, keys, wallet, cell phone after gym theft

Tarcisio Torres-Olvera
Tarcisio Torres-Olvera(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Quick action by an off-duty Lenoir County deputy led to a stolen vehicle being found, along with the victim’s car keys, wallet, and cell phone.

Deputies say the theft happened Saturday at Good Bodies 24/7 Fitness on Hull Road. The victim discovered that someone had made off with his personal items from the gym locker room. Also gone was his vehicle which was in the gym parking lot.

An off-duty deputy at the gym overheard what happened to the victim and called in the vehicle theft. A short time later, Tarcisio Torres-Olvera was pulled over by the Highway Patrol in Johnston County behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle, deputies say. Inside they found the other stolen items.

The 24-year-old Torres was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.

Deputies say Torres used a different name and date of birth to sign up for a gym membership just two weeks ago.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear play in a field in Eastern NC near Columbia
UPDATE: New video shows bears playing in Tyrrell County field
A woman was injured and two teenagers were trapped.
Elderly woman injured, teens trapped at Goose Creek State Park by fallen tree
Duke Energy customers with Tuesday morning power outages.
Power outages spike after storms cross Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning
Pitt County mother claims caregiver physically abused 4-year-old daughter.
Pitt County mother accuses caretaker of abusing 4-year-old toddler
Fayetteville sinkhole
Fayetteville officer hurt after falling into sinkhole

Latest News

A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
Plane lands at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport without nose gear
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Pitt County shooting
The audit results were released Wednesday morning.
State audit shows Martin Co. properties improperly reassessed to boost tax revenue
Swimming advisory issued for Dare County swimming area