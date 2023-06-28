Off-duty Lenoir Co. deputy helps man find stolen vehicle, keys, wallet, cell phone after gym theft

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Quick action by an off-duty Lenoir County deputy led to a stolen vehicle being found, along with the victim’s car keys, wallet, and cell phone.

Deputies say the theft happened Saturday at Good Bodies 24/7 Fitness on Hull Road. The victim discovered that someone had made off with his personal items from the gym locker room. Also gone was his vehicle which was in the gym parking lot.

An off-duty deputy at the gym overheard what happened to the victim and called in the vehicle theft. A short time later, Tarcisio Torres-Olvera was pulled over by the Highway Patrol in Johnston County behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle, deputies say. Inside they found the other stolen items.

The 24-year-old Torres was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.

Deputies say Torres used a different name and date of birth to sign up for a gym membership just two weeks ago.

