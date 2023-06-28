Advertise With Us
North Carolina Zoo seeks vote on purr-fect names for sand cat triplets

The Asheboro zoo wants help picking the names of these three mighty, and cute, desert kittens.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A zoo wants help picking the names of these three mighty, and cute, desert kittens.

The North Carolina Zoo is looking for input from the public on what to name the new triplet sand cats that were born on May 11th.

There are two females and one male.

The following are the options for the females. The top two picks will be given to the female kittens:

  • Cleo (Cleopatra): Iconic Queen of Egypt, a Greek name meaning “glory of the father”
  • Amira (“Uh-MEER-uh”): Arabic name meaning “princess”
  • Cyra (“SEER-uh”): Persian name meaning “sun” or “throne”
  • Safiya (”Suh-FEE-yuh): Arabic name meaning “pure” or “friend”
  • Noora: (“NOO-Rah”): Arabic variation/spelling for name meaning “light” or “the divine light”

And the following are the possible names for the male kitten:

  • Konshu (“CON-shoe”): ancient Egyptian god of the moon): Also, the god of youth and healing
  • Jabari (“Jah-BAH-ree”): Arabic, brave/fearless): Swahili origin meaning “valiant, the brave one, fearless”
  • Horus (“HOR-uhs”): ancient Egyptian god of the sky): Represents qualities such as power and strength
  • Osiris (“Ow-SIGH-ris”): Ancient Egyptian god of the afterlife): Name derived from the word for “The Mighty One”
  • Ra (“Rah”): (ancient Egyptian god of the sun): King of all deities of ancient Egypt

Voting can be done here and will close next Wednesday, July 5. The winning names will be announced that Friday.

