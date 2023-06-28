Advertise With Us
Nonprofits gifts trauma kits New Bern K9 officers

New Bern Police K9 Chase with new NARescue trauma kits.
New Bern Police K9 Chase with new NARescue trauma kits.(Derek Dubay)
By Deric Rush
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Friends of Solo nonprofit organization gifted two of New Bern Police’s K9s, Chase and Ax with NARescue Trauma Kits.

The kits are equipped with bulletproof vests and cooling vests for the dogs, field trauma kits to treat wounds or reverse overdoses for dogs who may experience overexposure while assisting in response to a crime scene.

James Wiater is the founder of the organization which was created in memory of a Bradley New Jersey police K9 named Solo was shot in and killed in a shootout while on duty 23 years ago.

Officers with New Bern PD see a number of benefits in the additional gear.

“And we ask a lot of our canines all of our canines are multipurpose dogs being able to treat these dogs if they have an accidental exposure while they’re doing their job is critical we’ve had a maybe a breaking and entering and the dog goes into the building and gets cut on their foot dogs pads are tough to get the blade bleeding to stop having the tools and these kits to stop that kind of bleeding those are important things for us to have,” said Lt. Derek Dubay

Chase and Ax are just two of multiple K9 officers across the country to receive pieces of safety equipment. Friends of Solo says over 60 pieces of equipment have been donated by its organization.

