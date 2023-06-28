Kinston police arrest four teens after traffic stop

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in the east arrested four men after a car search during a traffic stop revealed stolen items and drugs.

Kinston Police Department says three 19-year-olds and one 18-year-old were arrested and charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drugs after a traffic stop.

Officers say they found two firearms, and one was reported stolen from Lenoir County.

Farmville natives Ahman Hardy-Williams, 19, Takivion Warran, 19, Zacchaeus Hussey, 19, from Hookerton, and Zyquel Rouse, 18, of Snow Hill were all taken to the Lenior County jail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.