Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Intern joins firefighter team who helped deliver him 18 years ago

A Knoxville Fire Department intern is working with the crew that delivered him as a baby. (Source: WVLT)
By WVLT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A fire department in Tennessee is welcoming someone very special to the crew this year.

The Knoxville Fire Department announced that OT Harris is joining the crew as a summer intern.

And the crew is no stranger to Harris as they helped deliver him 18 years ago.

“It’s a small world!” the fire crew shared.

Harris will work as part of the Summer in the City Intern Program. It’s an eight-week paid internship for applicants interested in working for departments within the city of Knoxville.

City officials said the interns can work on administrative and support tasks while also developing professionally with city employees.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear play in a field in Eastern NC near Columbia
UPDATE: New video shows bears playing in Tyrrell County field
A woman was injured and two teenagers were trapped.
Elderly woman injured, teens trapped at Goose Creek State Park by fallen tree
Duke Energy customers with Tuesday morning power outages.
Power outages spike after storms cross Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning
Pitt County mother claims caregiver physically abused 4-year-old daughter.
Pitt County mother accuses caretaker of abusing 4-year-old toddler
Code Orange air quality alert
Code Orange Air Quality Alerts return Wednesday for Several Eastern Carolina Counties

Latest News

A look at one of the bugs you might see out and about in northeast Arkansas over the summer.
Summertime brings people outdoors, but experts warn it also brings out an arachnid
Matthew Nilo is arraigned on rape charges stemming from assaults in Charlestown, in 2007 and...
Lawyer tied to rapes by DNA left on drinking glass is accused of 5 more attacks
Members of the U.S. government's Not Invisible Commission prepare for a field hearing in...
US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Heat gets dangerous ahead of the 4th of July