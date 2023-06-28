Greenville police looking for driver/owner of car seen at May shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in Eastern Carolina is asking for the public to help find people tied to a car believed to be connected to a May shooting in Pitt County.

The Greenville Police Department says that this vehicle was found by cameras on Conley Street at the time of a shooting on the morning of May 21.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and taken to ECU Health Medical Center with serious injuries after officers got a shot spotter alert just before 1 a.m., according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 759-7777. They are offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

