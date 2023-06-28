Goldsboro woman injured in accidental shooting inside vehicle

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say they are investigating after a woman was injured in an accidental shooting inside a vehicle.

Around 2:44 p.m. Wednesday police responded to 1807 E. Ash Street in reference to a report of a shooting.

When officers got there they found a person, identified as 36-year-old Sierra King, in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services responded and subsequently transported King to UNC Health Wayne for further treatment of her injuries. She was later listed as being stable.

Police say preliminary findings suggest the shooting was accidental and that it occurred inside a vehicle where King was sitting.

