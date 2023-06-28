First Alert Weather Day: Heat gets dangerous ahead of the 4th of July

The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access to air conditioning or are heat sensitive. (WITN Weather)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures will climb to dangerous levels as we head through the weekend, and with many set to celebrate the upcoming holiday a few days early, heat exhaustion could become an unfortunate reality. Highs will reach the mid 90s on both Sunday and Monday. Combine that heat with high humidity (dew points will be in the mid 70s) and our heat index will reach between 102° to 106°. Those without access to air conditioning at home will want to spend the day either near the coast where temperatures will be cooler, or go to any local buildings with A.C. (libraries, community centers, etc.). The heat will fade as rain chances increase next week, but this is a clear indication that our cooler than average June won’t carry over into the first week of July. In fact, this heat will feel hotter as our bodies aren’t acclimated to these summer time temperatures because of below average June heat.

