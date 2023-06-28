Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

First Alert Weather Day: Heat gets dangerous ahead of the 4th of July

Air temperatures will be in the mid 90s with the humidity making it feel like we are near 105°
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access to air conditioning or are heat sensitive.(WITN Weather)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures will climb to dangerous levels as we head through the weekend, and with many set to celebrate the upcoming holiday a few days early, heat exhaustion could become an unfortunate reality. Highs will reach the mid 90s on both Sunday and Monday. Combine that heat with high humidity (dew points will be in the mid 70s) and our heat index will reach between 102° to 106°. Those without access to air conditioning at home will want to spend the day either near the coast where temperatures will be cooler, or go to any local buildings with A.C. (libraries, community centers, etc.). The heat will fade as rain chances increase next week, but this is a clear indication that our cooler than average June won’t carry over into the first week of July. In fact, this heat will feel hotter as our bodies aren’t acclimated to these summer time temperatures because of below average June heat.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear play in a field in Eastern NC near Columbia
UPDATE: New video shows bears playing in Tyrrell County field
A woman was injured and two teenagers were trapped.
Elderly woman injured, teens trapped at Goose Creek State Park by fallen tree
Duke Energy customers with Tuesday morning power outages.
Power outages spike after storms cross Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning
Pitt County mother claims caregiver physically abused 4-year-old daughter.
Pitt County mother accuses caretaker of abusing 4-year-old toddler
Code Orange air quality alert
Code Orange Air Quality Alerts return Wednesday for Several Eastern Carolina Counties

Latest News

A look at one of the bugs you might see out and about in northeast Arkansas over the summer.
Summertime brings people outdoors, but experts warn it also brings out an arachnid
Lightning can be seen striking WITN's Grifton transmitter tower.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning strikes WITN Grifton transmitter tower
Lightning can be seen striking WITN's Grifton transmitter tower.
Ban on gender-affirming care for transgender children heads to Gov. Cooper’s desk