Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Fentanyl found in raid of La Grange home; man arrested

Zudofein Dawson
Zudofein Dawson(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - A La Grange has been arrested on trafficking charges after a raid on his home on Tuesday.

Lenoir County deputies arrested Zudofein Dawson for trafficking in opioids, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The county’s Street Crimes and Rapid Response Unit searched Dawson’s Firetower Road home and seized fentanyl, as well as material that could be used to package street-level narcotics, according to a news release.

The 26-year-old man was jailed on a secure bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear play in a field in Eastern NC near Columbia
UPDATE: New video shows bears playing in Tyrrell County field
A woman was injured and two teenagers were trapped.
Elderly woman injured, teens trapped at Goose Creek State Park by fallen tree
Duke Energy customers with Tuesday morning power outages.
Power outages spike after storms cross Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning
Pitt County mother claims caregiver physically abused 4-year-old daughter.
Pitt County mother accuses caretaker of abusing 4-year-old toddler
Code Orange air quality alert
Code Orange Air Quality Alerts return Wednesday for Several Eastern Carolina Counties

Latest News

Beaufort County will begin spraying for mosquitoes as early as next week.
Beaufort County to spray for mosquitoes
Bicyclist killed in Martin County crash with Jeep
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
NTSB investigating plane landing without nose gear at CLT Airport
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Rising temperatures mean higher risks for heat-related illness>
Officials say to use caution during hot summer months