Fentanyl found in raid of La Grange home; man arrested

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - A La Grange has been arrested on trafficking charges after a raid on his home on Tuesday.

Lenoir County deputies arrested Zudofein Dawson for trafficking in opioids, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The county’s Street Crimes and Rapid Response Unit searched Dawson’s Firetower Road home and seized fentanyl, as well as material that could be used to package street-level narcotics, according to a news release.

The 26-year-old man was jailed on a secure bond.

