Election advocacies react as U.S. Supreme upholds ruling that NC congressional districts violated state law

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On Tuesday in a 6-3 vote, justices upheld a decision by North Carolina’s top court that struck down a congressional districting plan as excessively partisan under state law.

“The entire redistricting process today’s decision is a little anti-climactic for a lot of folks,” said Jeanette Doran, the President of NC Institute for Constitutional Law.

But not everyone feels that way.

“We are very happy we think again this is a great ruing for the people of North Carolina, and everyone who believes in a sound fair democracy,” said Bob Phillips, the Executive Director of Common Cause.

It’s a topic that has been debated for a while.

After the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that the 2020 legislative maps drawn by GOP leaders were unconstitutional because of racial gerrymandering, those legislative leaders took the argument to the supreme court last December.

They argued that the general assembly alone should determine how elections are held.

“Our state supreme court has said look, this is a political question in the legislator, other than very specific constitution, provisions and federal law, legislator gets to draw the maps without going to court,” said Doran.

Opponents of that idea, which is also known as the independent legislature theory, argued that the ruling could have impacted hundreds of election laws and provisions nationwide.

“This is not a partisan issue everybody should want maps that are fair and not rigged to benefit one political party over,” said Phillips.

Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch said they would have dismissed the case because the North Carolina Supreme Court is under a new Republican majority and has already undone the previous court’s redistricting ruling.

That means this ruling will have a minimal impact in North Carolina now since Republicans are still able to re-draw districting lines ahead of the 2024 election.

In its ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court did suggest, however, that there could be limits on state court efforts to police elections for Congress and the president.

Another redistricting case from Ohio is currently pending if the justices want to say more about the issue before next year’s election.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.