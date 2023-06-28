ECU ace Yesavage named second-team All-American by Baseball America
Third All-American honor for Trey this postseason
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball staring pitcher Trey Yesavage named a Baseball America Second Team All-American on Wednesday.
It’s the third All-American honor for Yesavage this season. He was named Second Team by the NCBWA and Perfect Game as well.
Yesavage went 7-1 record with a 2.61 earned run average. He notched 105 strikeouts to 23 walks in 76.0 innings of work.
Yesavage’s 105 strikeouts tied for the 10th most in a single season in program history.
“East Carolina All-Time Baseball America All-Americans
1985 – Winfred Johnson (Third Team)
1993 – Pat Watkins (First Team)
1999 – Steve Salargo (Third Team)
2000 – Cory Scott (Third Team)
2002 – Darryl Lawhorn (Second Team)
2004 – Greg Bunn (Second Team)
2004 – Ryan Jones (Second Team)
2008 – Corey Kemp (Second Team)
2009 – Ryan Wood (Third Team)
2015 – Reid Love (Third Team)
2018 – Bryant Packard (First Team)
2019 – Jake Agnos (Second Team)
2021 – Connor Norby (First Team)
2021 – Gavin Williams (First Team)
2022 – Zach Agnos (Second Team)
2023 – Trey Yesavage (Second Team)”
