ECU ace Yesavage named second-team All-American by Baseball America

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU baseball staring pitcher Trey Yesavage named a Baseball America Second Team All-American on Wednesday.

It’s the third All-American honor for Yesavage this season. He was named Second Team by the NCBWA and Perfect Game as well.

Yesavage went 7-1 record with a 2.61 earned run average. He notched 105 strikeouts to 23 walks in 76.0 innings of work.

Yesavage’s 105 strikeouts tied for the 10th most in a single season in program history.

“East Carolina All-Time Baseball America All-Americans

1985 – Winfred Johnson (Third Team)

1993 – Pat Watkins (First Team)

1999 – Steve Salargo (Third Team)

2000 – Cory Scott (Third Team)

2002 – Darryl Lawhorn (Second Team)

2004 – Greg Bunn (Second Team)

2004 – Ryan Jones (Second Team)

2008 – Corey Kemp (Second Team)

2009 – Ryan Wood (Third Team)

2015 – Reid Love (Third Team)

2018 – Bryant Packard (First Team)

2019 – Jake Agnos (Second Team)

2021 – Connor Norby (First Team)

2021 – Gavin Williams (First Team)

2022 – Zach Agnos (Second Team)

2023 – Trey Yesavage (Second Team)”

