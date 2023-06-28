CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning strikes WITN Grifton transmitter tower

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was a bumpy overnight in Eastern Carolina Monday into Tuesday morning and mother nature put on a show with the lightning.

So much so that a strike was captured on camera hitting WITN’s Grifton transmitter tower.

Video submitted to WITN’s CarolinaCamera.tv by David Scott shows the strike hitting the tower that sits off Highway 118.

There were easily at least a thousand lightning strikes during that First Alert Weather Day.

