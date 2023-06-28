Carteret traffic stop leads to drug arrests

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were arrested after Carteret County deputies say they found drugs in their car.

According to Carteret County deputies 34-year-old Christopher Mitchell of Swansboro and Jennifer Booher, 41, of Cape Carteret were arrested on Monday, June 19, after they found drugs in the car they were driving, and later on them personally.

Deputies say they stopped the car that Mitchell was driving on Hickory Hills Rd in Cape Carteret, Booher was a passenger in the car. When deputies searched the car they say they found both heroin and cocaine.

Deputies also said that Mitchell was an active absconder from probation and also had other outstanding warrants.

According to deputies, after they arrived at the Carteret County Jail, packages of heroin were also found on Booher’s person during a search.

Booher was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance on a jail premises. She was placed under a $100,000 bond.

Mitchell was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin and probati

Deputies say they found heroin and cocaine in the vehicle. (Carteret County Sheriff's Office)

on violations and placed on a $36,000 bond

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.