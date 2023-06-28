Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Carteret traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Deputies say that Christopher Mitchell and Jennifer Booher were arrested in Carteret County.
Deputies say that Christopher Mitchell and Jennifer Booher were arrested in Carteret County.(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were arrested after Carteret County deputies say they found drugs in their car.

According to Carteret County deputies 34-year-old Christopher Mitchell of Swansboro and Jennifer Booher, 41, of Cape Carteret were arrested on Monday, June 19, after they found drugs in the car they were driving, and later on them personally.

Deputies say they stopped the car that Mitchell was driving on Hickory Hills Rd in Cape Carteret, Booher was a passenger in the car. When deputies searched the car they say they found both heroin and cocaine.

Deputies also said that Mitchell was an active absconder from probation and also had other outstanding warrants.

According to deputies, after they arrived at the Carteret County Jail, packages of heroin were also found on Booher’s person during a search.

Booher was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin, possession of cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance on a jail premises. She was placed under a $100,000 bond.

Mitchell was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver heroin and probati

Deputies say they found heroin and cocaine in the vehicle.
Deputies say they found heroin and cocaine in the vehicle.(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)

on violations and placed on a $36,000 bond

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear play in a field in Eastern NC near Columbia
UPDATE: New video shows bears playing in Tyrrell County field
A woman was injured and two teenagers were trapped.
Elderly woman injured, teens trapped at Goose Creek State Park by fallen tree
Duke Energy customers with Tuesday morning power outages.
Power outages spike after storms cross Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning
Pitt County mother claims caregiver physically abused 4-year-old daughter.
Pitt County mother accuses caretaker of abusing 4-year-old toddler
Fayetteville sinkhole
Fayetteville officer hurt after falling into sinkhole

Latest News

Deputies have charged a 16-year-old in the shooting.
Teen charged with attempted murder after Pitt County shooting
The audit results were released Wednesday morning.
State audit shows Martin Co. properties improperly reassessed to boost tax revenue
Greenville police looking for driver/owner of car seen at May shooting
One resident severely burned, six displaced in Greenville duplex fire