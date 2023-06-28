Bicyclist killed in Martin County crash with Jeep

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers are consulting with the district attorney on whether charges should be filed in an accident that killed a Martin County bicyclist Tuesday morning.

Trooper Rico Stephens said the crash happened just outside of Robersonville on Highway 903 near Circle Drive.

Killed was 24-year-old Avery Howell, of Robersonville.

Stephens said Howell, and Harvey Barber, of Oak City, were both headed south around 8:50 a.m. He said the cyclist tried to turn left and collided with Barber’s Jeep.

Howell, who troopers said was not wearing a helmet, died later at Martin General Hospital.

Stephens said with summer here, pedestrians should always cross at crosswalks where available, and cyclists should wear clothing that stands out to oncoming vehicles. He said motorists should also be aware there are more people out now walking, jogging, and riding bikes in the summer months.

