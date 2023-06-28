Beaufort County to spray for mosquitoes

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Health Department plans to start spraying for mosquitoes in areas that are showing an increase in mosquitoes as early as next week.

According to health department officials, the spraying will take place between dusk and dawn unless windy or rainy conditions are in the area. In that case, officials say the spraying will be postponed.

Officials are asking anyone with beehives or newly constructed fish ponds, to please call Environmental Health so spraying can be avoided in those locations.

Health department officials also said that there are things that people can do to help cut out breeding areas for mosquitoes and that spraying alone is not effective in controlling mosquitoes.

According to officials, emptying or throwing away containers in your yard that can collect water such as tires, buckets, bottles, toys, etc., changing water in pet bowls, bird baths, and flower pot saucers at least twice a week, cleaning clogged rain gutters, repairing leaky outdoor faucets, and keeping water from accumulating on tarps and boat covers will all help eliminate breeding areas for mosquitoes.

For additional information or if you have concerns about a mosquito problem in your area please contact Beaufort County Public Health Department’s Environmental Health Section at 946-6048 or visit www.bchd.net.

