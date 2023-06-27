Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Veteran scammed out of $800 for service dog gifted German Shepherd puppy

Retired Air Force Veteran Joe Jacobs said he paid the money to someone online for a service dog but was left empty-handed.
By Katie Wilson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A veteran who said he was scammed out of $800 after he expected to receive a service dog for his money was gifted a dog for free.

Retired Air Force Veteran Joe Jacobs told WOIO he paid the money to someone online but was left empty-handed.

A day after WOIO reported on Jacobs’ loss, he was gifted a German Shepherd puppy named Kaylee.

Jacobs’ days now consist of looking after the puppy and giving her love and support.

“A little bit hectic compared to what we’re used to,” he said. “But we’re up for the challenge. We’re definitely up for the challenge.”

Jacobs and his wife had spent $800 on a service dog, but later filed a police report with the Conneaut Police Department when the dog never came.

“Just that people can take advantage of you, it hurts,” Jacobs said. “It hurts a lot.”

Jacobs was later put in touch with Landshark German Shepherds LLC.

The breeders gave Laylee to Jacobs and his wife for free, along with 50 pounds of dog food.

“It kind of restored our faith in people, because there for a long time afterwards we were blindsided by this,” Jacobs said.

Unfortunately, the Jacobs have not seen a cent of the money they paid.

But the two are counting their blessings for having Kaylee now. They also thanked WOIO for helping to make it happen.

“If it wasn’t for you guys, this would have never come about,” Jacobs said. “Nobody would have had any inkling of what we were going through. So we’re grateful to you guys.”

Landshark German Shepherds LLC is also covering Kaylee’s full service dog training.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear play in a field in Eastern NC near Columbia
UPDATE: New video shows bears playing in Tyrrell County field
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong To Severe Storms Expected During The Overnight Hours
Police said the deadly shooting happened outside the couple's Greenville home.
AUTOPSY: Greenville man shot four times in Thanksgiving night murder, wife charged
Jesse Cahoon
Man faces murder charges in Pamlico County barn fire
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Officials: Pilot killed in Brunswick County plane crash

Latest News

An NCDOT contractor will close the intersection of South Fork Creek Road and South Fork Loop...
NCDOT to close Tyrrell intersection for bridge replacement
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Killing of 3 relatives, including couple marking 50th wedding anniversary, rattles Boston suburb
FILE - Reggie Weaver, at podium, speaks outside the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., Feb....
Supreme Court rejects GOP argument in North Carolina case that could have transformed US elections
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid