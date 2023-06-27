Two arrested after brief chase in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were arrested on Monday after a brief chase in New Bern.

According to New Bern police, one of their officers saw Daquan Pridgen of New Bern, who they said has several felony warrants, riding in a car.

Police say that when they tried to stop the car, the driver sped up and tried to run away. During the chase, police say that Pridgen opened the passenger side door, jumped from the car, and tried to run away on foot. They say the woman driving the car continued to try to outrun the police in the car.

Pridgen was caught after a brief foot chase and has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II and fentanyl precursor, felony probation violation, failure to appear, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, assault on a government employee, two counts of resist-obstruct-and delay, carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a weapon into occupied property, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of marijuana, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say they arrested the driver, 21-year-old Tanya Pridgen of New Bern, shortly after the chase on Metcalf Street. She was charged with felony fleeing to elude.

Police say additional charges are pending.

New Bern Police have provided a mugshot for Tanya Pridgen, WITN has requested a mugshot for Daquan Pridgen.

