TSA PreCheck makes travel from ENC easier

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A regional airport here in the east is providing more resources to try and help make the travel process a little faster.

Coastal Carolina regional airport is hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event today through Friday of this week.

The five-year membership opportunity is open to travelers who are U.S. Citizens, U.S. Nationals, or lawful permanent residents.

The TSA PreCheck was created in December 2011 as a way to provide low-risk travelers with a smoother experience through airport security.

Once enrolled members do not need to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts, or light jackets at airports that offer PreCheck.

Officials say PreCheck actually helps both those who are enrolled in the program and those who are not to get through the screening process faster.

“Normally there’s about 500 places around the country that you can go and enroll in PreCheck,” said airport director Andrew Shorter. The closest ones to New Bern are either in Morehead City or Wilmington. So, 30 or 70 miles away. The more people that are PreCheck qualified, make it actually easier for the people that aren’t. So it reduces the line. Even though a small airport at a regional airport like EWN we don’t have the lines. It just helps TSA agents and officers process people to have a better experience overall.”

Enrolled members can also access TSA PreCheck dedicated screening lanes at over 200 participating U.S. Airports nationwide.

Coastal Regional Airport will accept appointments or walk-ins for people interested in membership from 9 am-noon, and again from 1 pm-5 pm, today and until the event ends this Friday.

