Fayetteville officer hurt after falling into sinkhole

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer is hurt after falling into a sinkhole that opened up this morning.

WRAL says a police officer is expected to be okay after falling into a sinkhole where a tractor-trailer crashed in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department says it and NCDOT is setting detours for drivers to take around a sinkhole at a construction site at Raeford Road at 71st School Road and Graham Road.

Officials say Raeford Road at 71st School Road and Graham Road are shut down, and a timeline for a repair is not known.

Fayetteville Sinkhole Tuesday (Fayetteville Police Department)

Updates will be shared as they are provided.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.