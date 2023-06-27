Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 6:00 AM for all of Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Eastern NC. Primary threats include damaging winds in excess of 60-70 mph, quarter size hail and locally heavy rainfall. There is also a low threat of an isolated tornado

Includes all of Eastern NC until 6:00 am (WITN Weather)

