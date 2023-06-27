Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Spotty storms and humid evening ahead; Code Orange Air Quality Wednesday

The heat will rebuild late week into the weekend
Russell James WITN
By Russell James
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Isolated storms will continue to re-fire early this evening, posing an threat for an isolated wind gust or two early. After we lose the heating of the day, the inclement weather will be replaced with clear skies this evening.

Heading into Wednesday, we will see temperatures once again reach the mid to upper 80s, with heat indices reaching 92 - 97. The greater concern however, will be the air quality as most spots will be under Code Orange Air Quality Alert through midnight Thursday. Later in the week a ridge of high pressure will emerge off our coast, increasing the chance for convective storms as a result of daytime heating and above temperatures. This will arrive just in time for the 4th of July Weekend.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

