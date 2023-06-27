Rocky Mount budget increases employee pay and investments - with no tax increase

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount City Council approved its 2024 budget on Monday, boosting some employees’ base pay while leaving taxes alone.

Rocky Mount’s final $258,587,000 spending plan for 2024 is an 8% increase over 2023, but the city council was able to leave the city’s property tax rate at its current level of 68.5 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Rocky Mount continued its employee pay revamping by implementing a classification and compensation plan for city employees.

The $3.2 million plan includes raising the current minimum hourly pay rate for city employees to $16.83 per hour, or roughly $35k per year. According to the city, roughly half of its employees will see a pay increase.

Earlier this year Rocky Mount raised its minimum starting pay for police officers to $60k per year, the highest starting pay in the state.

The city said the plan also includes market-driven competitive pay grades and increased career ladder opportunities.

The city also plans to invest $1.2 million to support affordable housing and has allocated $1 million for what officials called a citywide comprehensive plan update, a downtown master plan, and a comprehensive housing plan.

The city said that other investments include $10 million to replace Fire Station #2 and $2.25 million for renovations at the former Booker T. Washington High School campus. The city said it also plans to continue to invest in facility improvements, technology enhancement, public safety, transportation, parks, and economic development.

While the city was able to leave tax rates unchanged, council members did vote to increase water rates by 7.5% and wastewater rates by 8.5% which they said is consistent with recommendations from a cost-of-service analysis presented to the City Council last fall.

According to the city, these rate increases are expected to cost the average residential water and sewer customer $3.12 per month.

“I commend the Mayor and City Council for their efforts this budget season,” said City Manager Keith Rogers Jr. “The adopted budget provides a sustainable pathway forward and my team is excited to get to work.”

The new spending plan takes effect July 1.

