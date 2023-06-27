Power outages affecting Eastern North Carolina early Tuesday morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Reports of power outages spike after early morning storms push through Eastern Carolina.

According to Duke Energy, just over 2,000 customers in the east were without power before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The city of Jacksonville and surrounding Onslow County had says nearly 1,000 thousand customers without power.

Duke Energy customers without power after overnight storms. (Duke Energy)

NC Electric Cooperative says over 600 people getting electricity from Tideland Electric Membership Corporation are without power in Hyde County.

NC Electric Cooperatives says Hyde County has over 600 outages reported. (NC Electric Cooperatives)

In Beaufort County, the Department of Public Safety says over 1,500 outages are reported. NC Electric Cooperative says 945 Tideland Electric Membership Corporation customers and almost 500 Duke Energy customers along Highway 33 between Chocowinity and Aurora in Beaufort County reported outages between 12:50 a.m. and 1:05 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Duke Energy had customers in Beaufort County report outages around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. (Duke Energy)

