Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Pitt County names new county attorney

Bryan Wardell, new Pitt County Attorney
Bryan Wardell, new Pitt County Attorney(Steven Paul Whitsitt | Pitt County Public Information)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new county attorney has been chosen for Pitt County after the previous attorney left.

During a county commissioners meeting last night, Bryan Wardell was appointed Pitt County attorney effective August 7.

The county says Wardell previously served in Durham County as senior assistant county attorney. He was often lead counsel on a range of complex issues across practices, according to a news release.

Wardell received his education from Cornell University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“I would like to thank the board for their faith and confidence in me to continue the good and sound work of the county,” said Wardell. “I look forward to a long, fruitful, and collaborative relationship.”

Wardell is succeeding Jordan Smith who left to become county attorney for New Hanover.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bear play in a field in Eastern NC near Columbia
UPDATE: New video shows bears playing in Tyrrell County field
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: Strong To Severe Storms Expected During The Overnight Hours
Police said the deadly shooting happened outside the couple's Greenville home.
AUTOPSY: Greenville man shot four times in Thanksgiving night murder, wife charged
Jesse Cahoon
Man faces murder charges in Pamlico County barn fire
The pilot died in this plane crash in Brunswick County on Sunday, June 25.
Officials: Pilot killed in Brunswick County plane crash

Latest News

2022 Congressional District Map
Supreme Court rejects GOP argument in North Carolina case that could have transformed US elections
Elderly woman injured, teens trapped at Goose Creek State Park by fallen tree
Bear play in a field in Eastern NC near Columbia
UPDATE: New video shows bears playing in Tyrrell County field
Tyrrell County bears spotted playing in field near Columbia.