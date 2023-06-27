Pitt County names new county attorney

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new county attorney has been chosen for Pitt County after the previous attorney left.

During a county commissioners meeting last night, Bryan Wardell was appointed Pitt County attorney effective August 7.

The county says Wardell previously served in Durham County as senior assistant county attorney. He was often lead counsel on a range of complex issues across practices, according to a news release.

Wardell received his education from Cornell University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“I would like to thank the board for their faith and confidence in me to continue the good and sound work of the county,” said Wardell. “I look forward to a long, fruitful, and collaborative relationship.”

Wardell is succeeding Jordan Smith who left to become county attorney for New Hanover.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.