Pitt County mother starts nonprofit to raise money for school security resources

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Powerful applause filled the Farmville Town Hall Monday as many proudly backed Nichole Warren’s mission for better school security resources.

“When you talk about school safety there’s prevention and there’s protection,” Warren said.

In March, Warren started Sugg Bundy Safety Initiative, which came in the wake of the Nashville, Tennessee mass shooting. She says it rattled her as an elementary school mom.

The concern helped her create the nonprofit for H.B. Sugg and Sam D. Bundy Elementary Schools. Warren wants new security resources added at the schools like nightlock barricades.

“These devices are actually used at every school in Ohio and Michigan,” Warren said. “They’re also in Fayetteville schools.”

Warren says Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris told her they go against fire code. Here’s what Pitt County spokesperson Dawn Jones had to say:

“Pitt County Emergency Management received a request Friday afternoon, June 23, 2023 from a concerned parent requesting a discussion about school safety and the installation of devices such as nightlock. Jay Morris, Pitt County Fire Marshal/Deputy Director Emergency Management is investigating the request in collaboration with the Office of the State Fire Marshal, local fire inspectors and officials at Pitt County schools. School safety is a top priority for Pitt County. Mr. Morris will continue to partner with local agencies in this investigation and discuss the findings with those concerned when the report is final.”

Pitt County Schools spokesperson Tom McClellan followed by saying:

“We work collaboratively with all emergency responders in our county to ensure our facilities provide needed security measures. Our first priority remains the safety of our students and staff, and moving forward without proper authorization is contrary to that.”

Warren says the nonprofit’s vision won’t fade despite challenges because of support from people like Farmville Mayor John Moore.

“We very well could be the only place that has four schools on one campus,” Moore said. “Providing safety for those students is job one for us.”

Warren also says she hopes to see more resources in all ENC schools.

