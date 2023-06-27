Pitt County mother accuses caretaker of abusing 4-year-old toddler

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mother in the east is speaking out after she said she recorded a caretaker physically abusing her disabled toddler.

The caretaker in question is the same woman accused by a different family of abusing their loved one that WITN shared in May.

As seen on video, 4-year-old Annalise Brown’s neck is being jolted while in the hands of her caretaker.

Her mother, Latequa Brown, says when she saw the video—she was sick to her stomach.

“I panicked a little,” Brown said.

That video was taken more than a year ago.

Brown says despite that, she kept the caretaker around until another video was taken on June 22. She says the caretaker is using a mouth suction tube in her child’s nose when there’s a specific nasal suction tube that she was supposed to be using.

“Which is not okay at all. It really hurt to see it,” Brown said.

After seeing this video, Brown finally called it quits with the caretaker and kept her composure.

In May, WITN aired the story of a family who said they caught their caretaker on camera physically abusing 25-year-old Matthew Howard, a disabled man who was born with several underlying health issues.

Brown says she saw our report, connected the dots, and realized that was the same woman who has been caring for her 4-year-old daughter.

On Monday, she decided to speak out about what she recorded.

“Because there’s other parents out there who may not be as vocal. So, just speak up and be vocal about it,” Brown said.

Back in May, the Pitt County Department of Social Services told WITN they would launch an investigation into the caretaker and would have an answer after 30-45 business days.

Monday was day 48 and a spokesperson said that due to confidentiality, DSS can not share the outcome of the first case.

The DSS spokesperson also said that when it comes to this most recent case, Child Protective Services will investigate the information received.

